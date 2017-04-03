Native Nevadan returns to head state museum in Carson City
A native Nevadan who made his first trip to the state museum in Carson City when he was 2-years-old before going on to work at the Chicago History Museum and the Gateway Arch in St. Louis is coming home. Myron Freedman has been the executive director of the Palo Alto History Museum in California the last three years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Nevada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thinking of moving to Clark Co.
|Mar 30
|Asmith0915
|1
|Do you support the extension of Interstate 70 (... (Oct '15)
|Mar 29
|Nick in NC
|8
|Hillary Clintona s campaign is owning the Insta... (May '15)
|Mar 29
|Clintona phart
|5
|Push to close last Nevada coal plant centers on...
|Mar 19
|Solarman
|1
|'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk
|Mar 16
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|13
|2016 a record year for solar power in Nevada
|Mar 11
|Solarman
|3
|Cruel immigration policies would hurt all Nevadans
|Mar 9
|Pete
|11
Find what you want!
Search Nevada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC