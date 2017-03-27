Liquor wholesalers pass on marijuana distribution licenses
According to the state Department of Taxation, liquor wholesalers have been slow to sign on to Nevada's new legal marijuana market, meaning the state must look elsewhere for marijuana middle-men with recreational cannabis sales slated to start July 1. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that according to a notice from the Department of Taxation, because of the lack of interest from liquor wholesalers, the department will accept marijuana distribution applications from medical marijuana license holders. The ballot initiative that legalized marijuana in Nevada gave liquor distributors first dibs on marijuana distribution licenses, meaning they would have acted as wholesalers between cultivators, production companies and retail shops.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
Add your comments below
Nevada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thinking of moving to Clark Co.
|Thu
|Asmith0915
|1
|Do you support the extension of Interstate 70 (... (Oct '15)
|Wed
|Nick in NC
|8
|Hillary Clintona s campaign is owning the Insta... (May '15)
|Mar 29
|Clintona phart
|5
|Push to close last Nevada coal plant centers on...
|Mar 19
|Solarman
|1
|'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk
|Mar 16
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|13
|2016 a record year for solar power in Nevada
|Mar 11
|Solarman
|3
|Cruel immigration policies would hurt all Nevadans
|Mar 9
|Pete
|11
Find what you want!
Search Nevada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC