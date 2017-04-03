Legal pot pushes small-town Nevada bars toward DUI training
From behind the bar of a silver-era saloon, Joe Dunn on Thursday encouraged lawmakers pushing for small-town Nevada establishments like the one he manages just inside the Utah border to train staff in preventing intoxicated patrons from driving. With recreational marijuana sales scheduled to begin later this year, Nevada legislators and safety advocates believe it is time to include rural bars and restaurants like the century-old Overland Hotel and Saloon in the state's training initiative to combat impaired driving.
