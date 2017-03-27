Lawmakers considering private prison ban for Nevada inmates
Nevada lawmakers this week will debate issues ranging from private prisons and gift card expiration dates to renewable energy and health care. Lawmakers are taking up a proposal on Tuesday that would prohibit state and local government agencies from incarcerating Nevada offenders in privately operated prisons.
