Jury resumes work in Bundy ranch standoff case in Nevada
A federal jury has resumed deliberations in the trial of six men who had assault-style weapons during a standoff that stopped government agents from rounding up cattle near Cliven Bundy's ranch in April 2014. Jurors spent a full day at work Monday before sending questions to the judge that appeared to suggest they may not reach a unanimous verdict for each defendant.
