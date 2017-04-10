Listen Live Welcome to KXNT News/Talk 840 AM KXNT NewsRadio 840 AM is dedicated to being the dominant information [] CBS Sports Radio 1140 CBS Sports Radio 1140 and 107.5-3 FM HD3 7255 South Tenaya Way Suite 100 Las Vegas, NV 89113 Business Office: 702-889-7397 Business Fax: 702-889-7373 CONTACTS: Maureen Pulicella, [] Heidi Harris: Nevada Right To Life Dr. Brian Callister a professor from the University of Nevada at Reno joined Heidi today to talk about a bill proposed by the Nevada assembly that eerily resembles a law in Oregon that provides low cost assisted suicide.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.