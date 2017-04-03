Governor Sandoval Announces Committee...

Governor Sandoval Announces Committee on Energy Choice Membership

Governor Brian Sandoval announced this appointments the Governor's Committee on Energy Choice on Monday, read the full statement below: Governor Brian Sandoval today announced his appointments to the Governor's Committee on Energy Choice. Sandoval named Lieutenant Governor Mark Hutchison Chairman of the Committee and has brought together a broad range of energy experts, consumer advocates, and stakeholders.

