Getting straight
After Nevada's U.S. Sen. Dean Heller got through his town hall-style meeting with several hundred Nevadans in Reno last week, CNN sought an interview with him, but he declined. The network reported, "His staff said he was short on time, but Heller said it was because 'we don't want to step on our message.'
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsReview.com.
Add your comments below
Nevada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Court denies mustang appeal sought by Nevada co...
|1 hr
|okimar
|3
|Catherine Cortez Masto: Another Corporate Democrat
|Tue
|Local
|1
|Democrats are in danger of losing a majority at...
|Apr 23
|Nevada
|1
|Cruel immigration policies would hurt all Nevadans
|Apr 13
|Cordwainer Trout
|17
|'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk
|Apr 13
|Al Davis
|15
|Drought, demand push Nevada toward stricter wel...
|Apr 13
|Beware of Phonies
|2
|Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13)
|Apr 6
|NVP
|22
Find what you want!
Search Nevada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC