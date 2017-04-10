Funding Available for Volunteer Fire Departments in Nevada
The Nevada Division of Forestry is seeking applications for the Volunteer Fire Assistance grant program. Approximately $200,000 from the U.S. Forest Service's State and Private Forestry program will be available for rural fire departments statewide.
