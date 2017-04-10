'Fuel leak' forces passenger jet to make emergency landing
A flight bound for Las Vegas has been forced to turn around and ground in Manchester airport after an apparent fuel leak. Thomas Cook flight MT2718 departed Manchester for the Nevadan city this morning, but turned back within 20 minutes after dumping fuel over the Irish sea.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nevada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cruel immigration policies would hurt all Nevadans
|Thu
|Cordwainer Trout
|17
|'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk
|Apr 13
|Al Davis
|15
|Drought, demand push Nevada toward stricter wel...
|Apr 13
|Beware of Phonies
|2
|Court denies mustang appeal sought by Nevada co...
|Apr 11
|mtarochi
|1
|Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13)
|Apr 6
|NVP
|22
|Thinking of moving to Clark Co.
|Mar 30
|Asmith0915
|1
|Do you support the extension of Interstate 70 (... (Oct '15)
|Mar 29
|Nick in NC
|8
Find what you want!
Search Nevada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC