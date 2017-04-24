Former Nevada state treasurer considers Senate bid against Heller
Heller is considered the most vulnerable GOP senator up for reelection next year and the only one running in a state that Hillary Rodham Clinton Former Nevada state treasurer considers Senate bid against Heller Trump administration to honor fallen workers Conway: I have 'no idea' who is leading Democratic Party MORE carried in 2016. Senate Democrats will largely be on defense in the 2018 midterm elections, protecting 25 seats, while Republicans only need to defend nine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.
Add your comments below
Nevada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Democrats are in danger of losing a majority at...
|Sun
|Nevada
|1
|Cruel immigration policies would hurt all Nevadans
|Apr 13
|Cordwainer Trout
|17
|'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk
|Apr 13
|Al Davis
|15
|Drought, demand push Nevada toward stricter wel...
|Apr 13
|Beware of Phonies
|2
|Court denies mustang appeal sought by Nevada co...
|Apr 11
|mtarochi
|1
|Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13)
|Apr 6
|NVP
|22
|Thinking of moving to Clark Co.
|Mar 30
|Asmith0915
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nevada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC