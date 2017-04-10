Five Directors
Artistic directors pose at the Velveteen Rabbit in downtown Las Vegas Thursday April 13, 2017. From left: Lysander Abadia, Las Vegas Little Theater Black Box, Will Adamson, co-founder of the Cockroach Theatre, Kate St-Pierre, The Lab LV, Christopher Edwards, Nevada Conservatory Theater, and Troy Heard, Majestic Repertory Theater.
Nevada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cruel immigration policies would hurt all Nevadans
|16 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|17
|'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk
|Thu
|Al Davis
|15
|Drought, demand push Nevada toward stricter wel...
|Thu
|Beware of Phonies
|2
|Court denies mustang appeal sought by Nevada co...
|Apr 11
|mtarochi
|1
|Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13)
|Apr 6
|NVP
|22
|Thinking of moving to Clark Co.
|Mar 30
|Asmith0915
|1
|Do you support the extension of Interstate 70 (... (Oct '15)
|Mar 29
|Nick in NC
|8
