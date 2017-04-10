Ex-doctor in hepatitis C outbreak dies in prison custody

A once-prominent Las Vegas physician who was convicted of murder and 26 other charges in the largest hepatitis outbreak in Nevada history has died in prison custody, a state corrections official said Tuesday. Dipak Kantilal Desai was 67 when he died late Monday at Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno, prisons spokeswoman Brooke Keast said.

