Ex-doctor in hepatitis C outbreak dies in prison custody

This undated Nevada Department of Corrections photo shows Dipak Kantilal Desai, a once-prominent Las Vegas-area endoscopy clinic owner who was convicted of murder and 26 other charges in a 2007 hepatitis outbreak. Prison officials said Tuesday, April 11, 2017, that Desai died late Monday, April 10, 2017, at a Reno hospital in prison custody.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.