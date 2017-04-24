EDITORIAL: Bill would allow the relea...

EDITORIAL: Bill would allow the release of some elderly prisoners

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

Crime is, for the most part, a young person's game. Study after study shows that the tendency to engage in illegal activity peaks in adolescence and early adulthood and then declines through the later years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nevada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Democrats are in danger of losing a majority at... Sun Nevada 1
News Cruel immigration policies would hurt all Nevadans Apr 13 Cordwainer Trout 17
News 'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk Apr 13 Al Davis 15
News Drought, demand push Nevada toward stricter wel... Apr 13 Beware of Phonies 2
News Court denies mustang appeal sought by Nevada co... Apr 11 mtarochi 1
Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13) Apr 6 NVP 22
Thinking of moving to Clark Co. Mar 30 Asmith0915 1
See all Nevada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nevada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,949 • Total comments across all topics: 280,546,350

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC