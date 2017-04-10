DMV Releases Statement on Voter Appli...

DMV Releases Statement on Voter Application Procedures

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles received a letter from the Nevada Secretary of State's Office on Friday evening, questioning the voter registration practices currently in place by the Department. In a response sent on Saturday, the Department stated, "Your letter comes as a complete surprise as you and your office have reviewed, contributed to, and approved the processes you are expressing concerns about."

