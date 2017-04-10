DMV Releases Statement on Voter Application Procedures
The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles received a letter from the Nevada Secretary of State's Office on Friday evening, questioning the voter registration practices currently in place by the Department. In a response sent on Saturday, the Department stated, "Your letter comes as a complete surprise as you and your office have reviewed, contributed to, and approved the processes you are expressing concerns about."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
Add your comments below
Nevada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cruel immigration policies would hurt all Nevadans
|Thu
|Cordwainer Trout
|17
|'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk
|Apr 13
|Al Davis
|15
|Drought, demand push Nevada toward stricter wel...
|Apr 13
|Beware of Phonies
|2
|Court denies mustang appeal sought by Nevada co...
|Apr 11
|mtarochi
|1
|Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13)
|Apr 6
|NVP
|22
|Thinking of moving to Clark Co.
|Mar 30
|Asmith0915
|1
|Do you support the extension of Interstate 70 (... (Oct '15)
|Mar 29
|Nick in NC
|8
Find what you want!
Search Nevada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC