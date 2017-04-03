Defendant in Nevada ranch standoff faces cross-examination

An Idaho man whose photo as an armed protester in Nevada was seen around the world returns to the witness stand Monday with trial nearing an end for six defendants accused of wielding weapons against federal agents during a 2014 standoff involving cattleman and states' rights advocate Cliven Bundy. Eric Parker faces cross-examination after telling a jury in Las Vegas last week that he drove with two friends Bunkerville to protest what he felt were heavy-handed tactics by federal authorities dispersing and arresting protesters and rounding up Bundy cattle from public land.

