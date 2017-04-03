Court denies mustang appeal sought by Nevada counties
In this Jan. 23, 2015 file photo, wild horses are seen during a BLM tour in the Pine Nut Mountains just outside of Dayton, Nev. Wild horse advocates have scored a victory in Nevada in an ongoing legal battle with rural interests who they say want to round up federally protected mustangs across the West and sell them for slaughter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Add your comments below
Nevada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thinking of moving to Clark Co.
|Mar 30
|Asmith0915
|1
|Do you support the extension of Interstate 70 (... (Oct '15)
|Mar 29
|Nick in NC
|8
|Hillary Clintona s campaign is owning the Insta... (May '15)
|Mar 29
|Clintona phart
|5
|Push to close last Nevada coal plant centers on...
|Mar 19
|Solarman
|1
|'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk
|Mar 16
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|13
|2016 a record year for solar power in Nevada
|Mar 11
|Solarman
|3
|Cruel immigration policies would hurt all Nevadans
|Mar 9
|Pete
|11
Find what you want!
Search Nevada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC