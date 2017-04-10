Comstock Mining Announces Sweeping Master Plan and Zone Changes in Silver Springs Nevada
Comstock Mining Inc. announced today, that the Lyon County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved both a major, expansion-friendly master plan amendment for the Silver Springs Airport and commercial zoning for a centrally-located 160-acre parcel, both of which are in the immediate vicinity of the Company's recently approved, shovel-ready, 98-acre Comstock Industrial Site in Silver Springs, Nevada. 98-acre site certified, shovel ready industrial property strategically located in direct vicinity of the world renowned Tahoe Reno Industrial Center as well as key U.S. highway transportation routes and adjacent to the airport in Silver Springs, Nevada.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Nevada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13)
|Apr 6
|NVP
|22
|Thinking of moving to Clark Co.
|Mar 30
|Asmith0915
|1
|Do you support the extension of Interstate 70 (... (Oct '15)
|Mar 29
|Nick in NC
|8
|Hillary Clintona s campaign is owning the Insta... (May '15)
|Mar 29
|Clintona phart
|5
|Push to close last Nevada coal plant centers on...
|Mar 19
|Solarman
|1
|'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk
|Mar 16
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|13
|2016 a record year for solar power in Nevada
|Mar 11
|Solarman
|3
Find what you want!
Search Nevada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC