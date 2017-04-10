Comstock Mining Announces Sweeping Master Plan and Zone Changes in Silver Springs Nevada

Comstock Mining Inc. announced today, that the Lyon County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved both a major, expansion-friendly master plan amendment for the Silver Springs Airport and commercial zoning for a centrally-located 160-acre parcel, both of which are in the immediate vicinity of the Company's recently approved, shovel-ready, 98-acre Comstock Industrial Site in Silver Springs, Nevada. 98-acre site certified, shovel ready industrial property strategically located in direct vicinity of the world renowned Tahoe Reno Industrial Center as well as key U.S. highway transportation routes and adjacent to the airport in Silver Springs, Nevada.

