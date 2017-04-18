Battle Born defiance awaits Shimkus, other Yucca backers
Those are ways of saying no in different languages, and we offer them today because certain members of Congress don't seem to understand the common English word for refusal when it comes to Yucca Mountain. Maybe one of those words will be recognizable to proponents of the project, like Rep. John Shimkus, R-Ill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
Add your comments below
Nevada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Democrats are in danger of losing a majority at...
|11 hr
|Nevada
|1
|Cruel immigration policies would hurt all Nevadans
|Apr 13
|Cordwainer Trout
|17
|'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk
|Apr 13
|Al Davis
|15
|Drought, demand push Nevada toward stricter wel...
|Apr 13
|Beware of Phonies
|2
|Court denies mustang appeal sought by Nevada co...
|Apr 11
|mtarochi
|1
|Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13)
|Apr 6
|NVP
|22
|Thinking of moving to Clark Co.
|Mar 30
|Asmith0915
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nevada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC