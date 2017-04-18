As Deadline Looms, Lawmakers Pass Several Bills
As the Nevada Legislature enters its last week to pass bills out of the houses they were proposed in, several bills have been passed by lawmakers, according to the Nevada Independent . The State Senate also approved a bill to mandate state and local government offices treat tribal ID cards as a form of identification.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News 88.9 KNPR.
Add your comments below
Nevada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Democrats are in danger of losing a majority at...
|Sun
|Nevada
|1
|Cruel immigration policies would hurt all Nevadans
|Apr 13
|Cordwainer Trout
|17
|'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk
|Apr 13
|Al Davis
|15
|Drought, demand push Nevada toward stricter wel...
|Apr 13
|Beware of Phonies
|2
|Court denies mustang appeal sought by Nevada co...
|Apr 11
|mtarochi
|1
|Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13)
|Apr 6
|NVP
|22
|Thinking of moving to Clark Co.
|Mar 30
|Asmith0915
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nevada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC