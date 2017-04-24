APNewsBreak: Plot to kill gang boss a lie, witness now says

In this Nov. 17, 2011, file photo, Vagos motorcycle gang member Ernesto Gonzalez is led from district court in Reno, Nev., after pleading guilty in the shooting death of Hells Angels member Jeffrey Pettigrew. Gary Rudnick, the star witness who helped convict the triggerman, Gonzalez, who killed a high-ranking Hells Angels' boss at a Nevada casino in 2011 said he was lying when he testified that the shooting was an assassination plot orchestrated by a rival motorcycle gang, according to documents obtained by The Associated Press.

