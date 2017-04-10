Another Winter Storm To Hit Sierra; H...

Another Winter Storm To Hit Sierra; High Winds Expected Statewide

16 hrs ago

A spring storm blowing in from the Pacific Ocean is expected to bring up to a foot of snow to the Sierra and strong, gusty winds to much of western, southern and central Nevada. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory through 11 a.m. Thursday for the Lake Tahoe area.

