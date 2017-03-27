Yucca's what happens when feds own your state
The return of Yucca Mountain should be the clarion call that unites Nevada in demanding that the federal government give us back our land.As the Nevada Land Management Task Force noted in 2014, the federal government owns 87 percent of the land in Nevada. That's by far the highest of any state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.
Add your comments below
Nevada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Push to close last Nevada coal plant centers on...
|Mar 19
|Solarman
|1
|'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk
|Mar 16
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|13
|2016 a record year for solar power in Nevada
|Mar 11
|Solarman
|3
|Cruel immigration policies would hurt all Nevadans
|Mar 9
|Pete
|11
|Do you support the extension of Interstate 70 (... (Oct '15)
|Mar 8
|STEVECORBETT
|6
|Bills Would Ban Religion Exception To Birth Con...
|Mar 7
|Edwin Sandy Jordan
|1
|Nevada plans to send some inmates to private pr...
|Mar 7
|Edwin Sandy Jordan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nevada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC