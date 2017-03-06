With future of Obamacare in doubt, Nevada exchange focused on reaching more people in need
First, a reassuring word from the woman in charge of the state's Affordable Care Act program to the 89,061 Nevadans who signed up for coverage this year: You're good. That island of relative certainty amid the swirling sea of questions about the ACA's future under a hostile Congress and presidential administration stands as rare encouraging news for Nevadans accessing health insurance through the public marketplace.
