With future of Obamacare in doubt, Nevada exchange focused on reaching more people in need

First, a reassuring word from the woman in charge of the state's Affordable Care Act program to the 89,061 Nevadans who signed up for coverage this year: You're good. That island of relative certainty amid the swirling sea of questions about the ACA's future under a hostile Congress and presidential administration stands as rare encouraging news for Nevadans accessing health insurance through the public marketplace.

