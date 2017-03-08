Vulnerable GOP senator criticizes healthcare plan
Dean Heller Vulnerable GOP senator criticizes healthcare plan GOP ObamaCare bill energizes town hall groups The Hill's 12:30 Report MORE broke his silence on the House GOP's measures to repeal and replace ObamaCare Saturday, arguing that states need more time to adjust to changes in the Medicaid expansion. "If you're going to make changes to the Medicaid expansion, you have to give Nevada time to respond," Heller said, noting that Nevada is a Medicaid expansion state.
