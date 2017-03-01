US judge: Nevada rancher's son must pay $587K, remove cattle

This Nov. 1997 file photo, rancher Wayne Hage, a longtime Sagebrush Rebellion figure who died in 2006, is shown in the area where federal agents seized 100 head of his cattle in 1991, in Meadow Canyon near Tonopah, Nev. Hage's son Wayne N. Hage has been ordered to pay $587,000 and remove any livestock he has on federal lands by the end of the month.

