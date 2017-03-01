Two southbound I-15 lanes near downtown closed Saturday night

The Nevada Department of Transportation is closing the right two lanes of southbound Interstate 15 between the Lake Mead Boulevard onramp and the U.S. 95 exit from 8 p.m. Saturday to midnight. "Motorists should use caution while traveling through the work zone, heed construction signage and take alternate routes, if possible," NDOT spokesperson Tony Illia said.

