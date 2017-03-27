Trump declares major disaster for Nev...

Trump declares major disaster for Nevada flood victims

President Donald Trump has declared a major disaster across much of northern Nevada trying to recover from a severe winter full of floods and mudslides. The White House said in a statement Tuesday the declaration will make federal disaster assistance available to Washoe and Douglas counties around Reno and Carson City, as well as north-central Nevada's Humboldt County and Elko County stretching to the Utah line.

