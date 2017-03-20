Tourism has record-breaking $60 billi...

Tourism has record-breaking $60 billion impact on Southern Nevada economy

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: RGT Online

Tourism continues to be Southern Nevada's most vital industry, creating record-breaking visitation and unmatched economic impact in 2016. A recent study by Applied Analysis determined that Southern Nevada's tourism industry continues to generate more economic activity than any other single sector of the region's economy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RGT Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nevada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk 16 hr HOLLA ISABELLA 13
News 2016 a record year for solar power in Nevada Mar 11 Solarman 3
News Cruel immigration policies would hurt all Nevadans Mar 9 Pete 11
Poll Do you support the extension of Interstate 70 (... (Oct '15) Mar 8 STEVECORBETT 6
News Bills Would Ban Religion Exception To Birth Con... Mar 7 Edwin Sandy Jordan 1
News Nevada plans to send some inmates to private pr... Mar 7 Edwin Sandy Jordan 1
Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13) Mar 3 Melissa Schneider... 20
See all Nevada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nevada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Ireland
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,956 • Total comments across all topics: 279,614,467

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC