Tourism has record-breaking $60 billion impact on Southern Nevada economy
Tourism continues to be Southern Nevada's most vital industry, creating record-breaking visitation and unmatched economic impact in 2016. A recent study by Applied Analysis determined that Southern Nevada's tourism industry continues to generate more economic activity than any other single sector of the region's economy.
Nevada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk
|16 hr
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|13
|2016 a record year for solar power in Nevada
|Mar 11
|Solarman
|3
|Cruel immigration policies would hurt all Nevadans
|Mar 9
|Pete
|11
|Do you support the extension of Interstate 70 (... (Oct '15)
|Mar 8
|STEVECORBETT
|6
|Bills Would Ban Religion Exception To Birth Con...
|Mar 7
|Edwin Sandy Jordan
|1
|Nevada plans to send some inmates to private pr...
|Mar 7
|Edwin Sandy Jordan
|1
|Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13)
|Mar 3
|Melissa Schneider...
|20
