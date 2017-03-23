There is a renewed push to remove the McCarran name in Nevada
Decades before Harry Reid was at his peak, it was hard to argue that Patrick McCarran wasn't the most powerful Nevada politician to emerge from the state. He was elected to the U.S. Senate four times and carried heavy legislation during his tenure, including a 1934 act that helped establish a swath of safety regulations for aircraft.
