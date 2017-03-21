The Latest: Republican eyes continued care for incurably ill
A Republican state legislator wants to ensure Nevadans with chronic conditions such as his own experience no gaps in treatment. Assemblyman Keith Pickard of Carson City introduced a bill Monday that would outlaw insurance companies from dropping coverage during regular reassessments of incurable diseases.
