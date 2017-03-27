The Latest: Democrat wants to rank companies by pay fairness
A Las Vegas Democrat wants Nevada to annually rank companies operating in the state by how fairly they pay men and women. The Nevada Commission for Women would conduct a review each year of gender equality at companies with 100 or more employees under Assembly Bill 423.
