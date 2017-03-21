State projects Nevada population topping 3 million in 2018
Nevada is adding residents at a pace that should push the statewide population over 3 million by next year, the state's top population-counter said Tuesday. The Silver State today has more than 2.9 million residents, with almost 75 percent living in Clark County and the Las Vegas area, Nevada State Demographer Jeff Hardcastle said.
