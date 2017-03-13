School district trustee to students: ...

School district trustee to students: 'Snitches get stitches'

A trustee in Nevada's largest school district told a classroom of second-graders in 2014 that "snitches get stitches" and that one of them would end up in jail. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports a complaint it obtained details the situation involving Clark County School District trustee Kevin Child.

