Sandoval discusses health care concerns with White House
Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval says he is voicing to the White House concerns about a Republican bill to remake federal health care. Sandoval said Wednesday that U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price is calling governors to promise more flexibility in Medicaid and faster waiver consideration.
