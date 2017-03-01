'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans ...

'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

That's what Sen. Yvanna Cancela, D-Las Vegas, has proposed in SB223 , which would make it illegal for state and local law enforcement officers to help or even share information with federal immigration officials except in the narrowest of circumstances. It's not like Nevada is aggressive about immigration enforcement right now.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nevada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13) Feb 21 Brama 19
News Democrats Propose Doubling Nevada's Renewable E... Feb 15 Solarman 1
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 10 Taylor 1
Joel Camara of Woburn, Massachusetts (Apr '15) Jan '17 Benefactor 2
Christopher Hermann takes another woman to mote... Jan '17 One pissed chick 1
Looking for Dissatisfied SlimQuick and/or NV by... (Dec '06) Jan '17 Ronler 482
News 3 Nevada Democrats want ex-senator statue out o... Jan '17 Quirky 4
See all Nevada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nevada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. NASA
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,631 • Total comments across all topics: 279,269,927

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC