Reputed mobster from Henderson gets p...

Reputed mobster from Henderson gets prison for plotting to kill crime rival

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

A Nevada man who authorities say is a member of the New Jersey crime family believed to be the model for HBO's "The Sopranos" is headed to prison for plotting the death of an organized crime rival. The 73-year-old Henderson man pleaded guilty in December to using a telephone to plan the murder, which was never carried out.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nevada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Do you support the extension of Interstate 70 (... (Oct '15) 9 hr Nick in NC 8
News Hillary Clintona s campaign is owning the Insta... (May '15) 19 hr Clintona phart 5
News Push to close last Nevada coal plant centers on... Mar 19 Solarman 1
News 'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk Mar 16 HOLLA ISABELLA 13
News 2016 a record year for solar power in Nevada Mar 11 Solarman 3
News Cruel immigration policies would hurt all Nevadans Mar 9 Pete 11
News Bills Would Ban Religion Exception To Birth Con... Mar 7 Edwin Sandy Jordan 1
See all Nevada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nevada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Wall Street
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,125 • Total comments across all topics: 279,921,724

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC