Relocation part of state plan to treat Nevada inmates with mental health issues
Most of Nevada's most seriously mentally ill inmates have been relocated to a correctional facility in the capital as the Department of Corrections moves to implement a policy to treat prisoners with psychiatric issues. About 300 inmates who have been classified as seriously mentally ill are being treated at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center, where they can receive comprehensive services, Corrections Department Director James Dzurenda said Tuesday.
