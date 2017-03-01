Regents cautiously approve 2 measures for UNLV medical school launch

Barbara Atkinson, founding dean of UNLV School of Medicine, attends a town hall meeting to discuss an overview of the Las Vegas Medical District at City Hall in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. @chitosephoto Trevor Haye responds to questions at a Review-Journal editorial board meeting at the newspaper in Las Vegas, Wednesday, June 11, 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.