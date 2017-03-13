Recreational marijuana to carry on in Nevada, say Sandoval and lawmakers, despite federal threat
If recent assertions against recreational marijuana made by leaders in President Donald Trump's administration come to fruition, Nevada would have few options for stopping federal intervention, Gov. Brian Sandoval said this week. Sandoval, who opposed the initiative last November allowing adults 21 and older to possess and recreationally use up to one ounce of marijuana flower or one-eighth of an ounce of marijuana concentrates, said his office will continue to push forward framework for the voter-approved initiative, which passed 54 percent to 45 percent last fall.
