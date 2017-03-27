Record rain in Winnemucca, flood warning
A flood warning remains in effect through the weekend in northeast Nevada after a spring storm packing winds up to 70 mph dumped record rain on parts of the state and left tens of thousands of southern Nevadans in the dark for several hours. One person was treated for minor injuries when a temporary wall collapsed at a Monte Carlo hotel -casino food court construction site at about 4 p.m. Thursday, said Yvette Monet , a spokeswoman for MGM Resorts International.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Nevada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thinking of moving to Clark Co.
|Mar 30
|Asmith0915
|1
|Do you support the extension of Interstate 70 (... (Oct '15)
|Mar 29
|Nick in NC
|8
|Hillary Clintona s campaign is owning the Insta... (May '15)
|Mar 29
|Clintona phart
|5
|Push to close last Nevada coal plant centers on...
|Mar 19
|Solarman
|1
|'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk
|Mar 16
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|13
|2016 a record year for solar power in Nevada
|Mar 11
|Solarman
|3
|Cruel immigration policies would hurt all Nevadans
|Mar 9
|Pete
|11
Find what you want!
Search Nevada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC