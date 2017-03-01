Queen of the Reno arts scene, Christine Fey, retires
For Fey, 64, looking out over the park - filled with sculptures, a giant mouse, colorful mosaics and several abstract pieces - was bittersweet. It was her most recent project completed while working for the city of Reno, and it also was her last.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nevada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13)
|Feb 21
|Brama
|19
|Democrats Propose Doubling Nevada's Renewable E...
|Feb 15
|Solarman
|1
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Joel Camara of Woburn, Massachusetts (Apr '15)
|Jan '17
|Benefactor
|2
|Christopher Hermann takes another woman to mote...
|Jan '17
|One pissed chick
|1
|Looking for Dissatisfied SlimQuick and/or NV by... (Dec '06)
|Jan '17
|Ronler
|482
|3 Nevada Democrats want ex-senator statue out o...
|Jan '17
|Quirky
|4
Find what you want!
Search Nevada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC