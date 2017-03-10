Q+A: Activist discusses poll supporting tighter laws on trapping
In this Aug. 6, 2015 photo, technicians with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources prepare to release prairie dogs at their new colony after they were trucked some 25 miles away from Cedar City, Utah. Ten years ago, Trish Swain was walking with a fellow member of the Sierra Club when her friend mentioned that her dog had recently become caught in a trap designed to catch fur-bearing animals, like bobcats.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
Add your comments below
Nevada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2016 a record year for solar power in Nevada
|16 hr
|ThomasA
|2
|Cruel immigration policies would hurt all Nevadans
|Thu
|Pete
|11
|Do you support the extension of Interstate 70 (... (Oct '15)
|Wed
|STEVECORBETT
|6
|'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk
|Mar 8
|Mikey
|5
|Bills Would Ban Religion Exception To Birth Con...
|Mar 7
|Edwin Sandy Jordan
|1
|Nevada plans to send some inmates to private pr...
|Mar 7
|Edwin Sandy Jordan
|1
|Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13)
|Mar 3
|Melissa Schneider...
|20
Find what you want!
Search Nevada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC