Public Pay Data: $1,000,000 for Southern Nevada Water Authority Trio

5 hrs ago

Cashing in unused leave for amounts equal to or greater than a year's salary helped boost the combined compensation packages for three Southern Nevada Water Authority employees to over $1,000,000 last year, according to just-released salary data posted on TransparentNevada.com . Today, the Nevada Policy Research Institute updated its public pay database with 2016 data for over 75,000 Nevada state and local government workers.

