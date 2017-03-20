Pot offenders would have convictions ...

Pot offenders would have convictions wiped clean under new bill

10 hrs ago Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

Nevadans convicted of marijuana crimes that are no longer deemed illegal after November's passing of Ballot Question 2 would be eligible to have those crimes wiped off their criminal records, according to a bill introduced to an Assembly committee on Tuesday. As possessing and using one ounce or less of marijuana flower or one-eighth of an ounce of marijuana concentrates, like shatter, wax and carbon dioxide oil for recreational use is no longer a crime in Nevada, those convicted of using or possessing the now-legal amount in the past should not have to carry the burdens of their past marijuana-related, according to Assembly Bill 259.

Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.

Chicago, IL

