Poker tables keep decreasing on Nevada casino floors
When the Monte Carlo closes its eight-table poker room in about a month as part of a $450 million overhaul, the Las Vegas Strip will have lost nearly a quarter of the tables it had a decade ago. Casinos constantly adjust their floors to meet customer demand, and unlike the years when they competed to lure fans of the game, poker's appeal has been weakening during this decade.
