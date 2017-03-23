Poker tables keep decreasing on Nevad...

Poker tables keep decreasing on Nevada casino floors

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KTVN Reno

When the Monte Carlo closes its eight-table poker room in about a month as part of a $450 million overhaul, the Las Vegas Strip will have lost nearly a quarter of the tables it had a decade ago. Casinos constantly adjust their floors to meet customer demand, and unlike the years when they competed to lure fans of the game, poker's appeal has been weakening during this decade.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nevada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Push to close last Nevada coal plant centers on... Mar 19 Solarman 1
News 'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk Mar 16 HOLLA ISABELLA 13
News 2016 a record year for solar power in Nevada Mar 11 Solarman 3
News Cruel immigration policies would hurt all Nevadans Mar 9 Pete 11
Poll Do you support the extension of Interstate 70 (... (Oct '15) Mar 8 STEVECORBETT 6
News Bills Would Ban Religion Exception To Birth Con... Mar 7 Edwin Sandy Jordan 1
News Nevada plans to send some inmates to private pr... Mar 7 Edwin Sandy Jordan 1
See all Nevada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nevada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,473 • Total comments across all topics: 279,808,964

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC