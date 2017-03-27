Perry pushes Nevada nuclear waste site in first official visit
U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry pushed for opening Nevada's Yucca Mountain nuclear waste site in a meeting with the state's governor on Monday, but the local leader said he remains staunchly opposed to the project. The visit with Governor Brian Sandoval was Perry's first official travel since becoming energy secretary.
