Official Calls For Audit Of Sweet Tax Deal Bringing Tesla Gigafactory To Nevada

Nevada's treasury secretary announced Friday a move to audit the government program responsible for giving Tesla millions of dollars in tax credits to offset the cost of the company's massive gigafactory. Dan Schwartz, who has served as the state's treasurer since January, 2015, said it will audit the Nevada Governor's Office of Economic Development program, which led the negotiations of the taxpayer-backed package for Tesla's Gigafactory 1 in northern Nevada.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.