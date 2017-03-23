NV Senate Proposes More Regulations For Ride-Hailing
Since coming to Nevada a year and a half ago, ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft have done good business. Now, Senate Bill 226 would add another layer of regulation, making drivers who work for companies like Lyft and Uber hold business licenses.
